Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 11,872 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,995. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

