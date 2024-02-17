Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 25,366 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 616,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,476,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after buying an additional 199,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 117,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,111. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $687.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

