Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 399 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $12,703,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,199,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.00. The company had a trading volume of 136,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

