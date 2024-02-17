Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.45. 3,338,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

