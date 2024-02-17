Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.5 %
CGI stock opened at C$36.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Canadian General Investments has a 52-week low of C$32.41 and a 52-week high of C$37.40. The firm has a market cap of C$755.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.19.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
