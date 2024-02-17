Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.5 %

CGI stock opened at C$36.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Canadian General Investments has a 52-week low of C$32.41 and a 52-week high of C$37.40. The firm has a market cap of C$755.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

