Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $45.29.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
