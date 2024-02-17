Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 695.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 658,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

