Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.85

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 445303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

