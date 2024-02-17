Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.39

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 480614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,166,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $537,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 64.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.