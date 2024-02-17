Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$8.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC set a C$7.75 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.89. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

