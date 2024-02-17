CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. CBIZ updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS.
CBIZ Stock Up 1.7 %
CBZ stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $71.55. 672,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65. CBIZ has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sidoti cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Insider Transactions at CBIZ
In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in CBIZ by 54.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
