CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,746,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,841 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $172,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $65,000.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of IGR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 715,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,006. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- What are earnings reports?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.