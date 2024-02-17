CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.13. 2,666,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,103.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

