Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CPAC opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. Analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

