Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading Up 7.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 9,825,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 11,550,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

