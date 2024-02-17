Centrus Energy’s (LEU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

LEU has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEU

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $680.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.47.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.