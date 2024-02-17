CEVA’s (CEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
CEVA Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $543.06 million, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.10.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEVA
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.