CEVA’s (CEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $543.06 million, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.10.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 99.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

