Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 233 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

