Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

