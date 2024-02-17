Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.97 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

