Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GPC opened at $142.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

