Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

