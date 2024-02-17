Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $494,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,286,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,435,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,809,000 after acquiring an additional 97,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $63.14 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.53.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

