Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $507,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $91.25 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

