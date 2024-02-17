Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $71.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

