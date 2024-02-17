Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Marriott International stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $250.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.