Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,023,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,810,000 after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

