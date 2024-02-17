Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.60.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.