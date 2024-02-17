Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $148.85 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

