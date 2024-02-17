Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.49 and a 200-day moving average of $274.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.