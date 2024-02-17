Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.