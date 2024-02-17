Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Decreased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.24. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

