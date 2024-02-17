CIBC Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$33.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.09.

Shares of LB opened at C$26.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.54. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3261231 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

