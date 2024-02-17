CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 222,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 58,274 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.25.

CINT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $598.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CI&T by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

