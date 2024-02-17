Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citius Pharmaceuticals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.