Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

