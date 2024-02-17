Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) versus Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Critical Survey

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30% Just Energy Group 6.16% 98.77% 9.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Just Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 10.06 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Just Energy Group $2.15 billion 0.00 $678.53 million $2.84 0.01

Risk and Volatility

Just Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clean Energy Technologies and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Just Energy Group beats Clean Energy Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Just Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

