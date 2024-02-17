Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.24. The company had a trading volume of 915,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $338.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

