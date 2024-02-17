Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after buying an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 477,953 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

