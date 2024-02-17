Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,181 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 228.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TFS Financial by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TFS Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 368.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $228,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,734.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $228,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,734.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,189. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.66. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

