Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,373 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $32,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 143,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 137,861 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,527,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.