Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -179.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 919,955 shares of company stock valued at $74,282,808. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 51.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 377.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 205.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

