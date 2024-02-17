Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Cognex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,240,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,874. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Stephens reduced their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

