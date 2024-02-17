Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 7.1% on Earnings Beat

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $172.82 and last traded at $171.73. Approximately 4,831,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,432,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.38.

The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

