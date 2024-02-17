Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 22,578,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,669,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

