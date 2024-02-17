Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $136.61.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

