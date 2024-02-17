Comparing Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altitude Acquisition and Align Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 1 2 5 0 2.50

Align Technology has a consensus price target of $338.90, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Align Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Altitude Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

7.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altitude Acquisition and Align Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A $9.34 million N/A N/A Align Technology $3.86 billion 6.12 $445.05 million $5.82 53.05

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Altitude Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Altitude Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altitude Acquisition and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A -25.86% Align Technology 11.52% 13.88% 8.26%

Summary

Align Technology beats Altitude Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altitude Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Altitude Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Altitude Acquisition Holdco LLC.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services). The Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go and Invisalign Go Plus; and non-case products that include retention products, Invisalign training, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Systems and Services segment offers iTero intraoral scanning system, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan, as well as subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, and pay per scan services Align Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

