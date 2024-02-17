Comparing Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and Halcon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.34 billion 5.71 $118.60 million $2.09 15.92 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60 Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hess Midstream and Halcon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 8.79% 26.98% 3.23% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Halcon Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,380 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 590 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 560 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 290 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

