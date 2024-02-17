Compound (COMP) Price Hits $56.91

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $56.91 or 0.00111645 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $459.67 million and approximately $28.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006827 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,077,694 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,077,668.76548979 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.16704052 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $37,572,249.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

