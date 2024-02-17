ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,102,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.57. 6,967,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

