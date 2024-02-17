Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,034,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $762,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,236,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.84. 834,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

