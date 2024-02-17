Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,813. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.